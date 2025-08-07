NRB Bank celebrates 12th anniversary

Iqbal Ahmed, chairman of NRB Bank PLC, inaugurates the programme at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka recently to celebrate its 12th founding anniversary. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank PLC has recently celebrated its 12th year of operations, highlighting its sustained growth driven by digital innovation.

To mark the occasion, the bank organised a celebration programme at its corporate head office in the capital.

Iqbal Ahmed, chairman of NRB Bank PLC, inaugurated the event as the chief guest, according to a press release.

AKM Mizanur Rahman, chairman of the audit committee at the bank; Shaikh Md Salim, chairman of the risk management committee; Ferdous Ara Begum, SK Matiur and Prof Sharif Nurul Ahkam, independent directors; attended the event.

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and CEO at the bank, was also present, along with members of senior management team, division & department heads, head of branches and senior executives of the corporate head office and others colleagues of the bank.