NCC Bank unveils ATM booth at Shahbagh metro rail station

Faruque Ahmed, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, inaugurates the ATM booth of the NCC Bank PLC at the Shahbagh metro rail station in the capital today. M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of the bank, was present. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank PLC has unveiled an ATM booth at the Shahbagh metro rail station in the capital today.

Faruque Ahmed, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), inaugurated the booth, according to a press release.

Welcoming the initiative, Ahmed commended NCC Bank for supporting the government's vision of building a smart, cashless public transportation ecosystem.

He noted that the installation of ATM booths at metro rail stations would significantly enhance commuter convenience and financial accessibility.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of the bank, attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Arefin highlighted the transformative impact of the metro rail on Dhaka's urban mobility and said that the reduction in traffic congestion has led to improved productivity and efficiency in economic activities.

Arefin also underlined the future potential of metro stations evolving into vibrant commercial hubs, with possibilities for integrated shopping complexes and business centres.

The bank will also roll out ATM booths at all 16 stations of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 as part of its strategic expansion plan, the press release added.

Among others, Md Zakaria, additional secretary and project director of DMTCL; AKM Khairul Alam, director (administration); Khondker Ehteshamul Kabir, joint secretary and company secretary; Mohammad Iftikhar Hossain, general manager (operations); Md Nazrul Islam, general manager (signalling and telecom); Shabbir Ahmed, joint secretary and general manager (stores and procurement); Shahin Akter Nuha, head of transaction banking and cash management of the bank; and Mohammad Aminul Islam, head of cards; were also present.