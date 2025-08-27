NCC Bank holds training on ‘Leadership Development & Team Building’

Md Nurun Newaz Salim, chairman of NCC Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the training programme, titled “Leadership Development and Team Building”, for the bank’s officials at NCC Bank’s Learning and Development Centre in Dhaka recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank PLC recently organised a four-day training programme, titled "Leadership Development and Team Building", for its officials at the bank's Learning and Development Centre in Dhaka.

A total of 37 officers, identified for future leadership roles within the organisation, participated in the programme.

Md Nurun Newaz Salim, chairman of NCC Bank PLC, inaugurated the event as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In his address, Salim said: "We are living in an era driven by information technology and knowledge. The banking sector is undergoing continuous transformation and development. In this competitive landscape, a banker must not only possess fundamental knowledge but also be innovative, diligent, and a model of ethical conduct."

He further emphasised that with dedication and by harnessing their intellectual capabilities, bankers can rise to leadership positions.

He urged the participants to cultivate four key attributes -- honesty, dedication, hard work, and a strong sense of responsibility -- to prepare themselves for future leadership roles in the banking industry.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of the bank, highlighted that success in the banking profession requires more than just academic knowledge; it calls for the ability to assess and adapt to real-world situations.

Among others, M Khurshed Alam, additional managing director of the bank; Rishad Hossain, head of the human resources division; and Md Abdur Rahim, consultant at the Learning and Development Centre, were also present.