NCC Bank to collect tuition fees for Dr Mahmud Hasan Academy

Akhtaruddin Mahmud Parvez, chairman of managing committee of Dr Mahmud Hasan Academy; and M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of NCC Bank PLC; pose for photographs after signing the memorandum of understanding in Chattogram recently. Anis Ahmed, chief executive officer (CEO) of The World, was also present. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank PLC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dr Mahmud Hasan Academy in Chattogram and the fintech company The World to facilitate the collection of students' tuition fees through a fully digital platform.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of the bank; Akhtaruddin Mahmud Parvez, chairman of managing committee of the academy; and Anis Ahmed, chief executive officer (CEO) of the fintech company; signed the MoU in Chattogram recently, according to a press release.

Commenting on the initiative, Arefin remarked, "This collaboration will enhance the administrative efficiency of the institution and foster the advancement of modern banking."

"This initiative will help promote financial inclusion and serve as a model for digital transformation across other educational institutions," he further noted.

Under the agreement, NCC Bank will collect all payments, including tuition fees for the academy, through its digital platform, with technical support provided by The World.

M Khurshed Alam, additional managing director of the bank; Ali Tarek Parvez, executive vice-president and regional head for Chattogram; and Shahin Akter Nuha, head of transaction banking and cash management department; attended the signing ceremony.

Kazi Shahidul Islam, head of business and manager of the Nasirabad branch at the bank, attended alongside other business heads, branch managers, and senior officials from the three organisations.