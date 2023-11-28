Banking
Star Business Desk
Tue Nov 28, 2023 08:45 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 08:52 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

National Bank opens three sub-branches

Star Business Desk
Tue Nov 28, 2023 08:45 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 08:52 PM
Md Rajunur Rashid, executive vice-president and head of the Rajshahi region of National Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch in Lalmonirhat recently. Photo: National Bank

National Bank Ltd has opened three new sub-branches at three different districts across the country.

The sub-branches are at Tomsom Bridge of Cumilla, Gachbari Bazar of Sylhet and Lalmonirhat.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Rajunur Rashid, executive vice-president and head of Rajshahi region of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch in Lalmonirhat recently, said a press release.

Ahmed Zulkarnain Masum, vice-president and head of Sylhet region of the bank, inaugurated the new sub-branch at Gachbari Bazar in Sylhet, while Prabir Kumar Bhowmik, senior vice-president and head of Chittagong region, inaugurated the Tomsom Bridge sub-branch.

Currently, National Bank has 48 sub-branches across the country.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিএনপি নির্বাচনে এলে তফসিল পুনর্বিবেচনা করা হবে: ইসি আলমগীর
|নির্বাচন

বিএনপি নির্বাচনে এলে তফসিল পুনর্বিবেচনা করা হবে: ইসি আলমগীর

‘নির্বাচন করার ক্ষেত্রে বহির্বিশ্বের কোনো চাপ নেই। তারা আমাদের কাছে তথ্য জানতে চায়, আমরা কী ধরনের প্রস্তুতি নিয়েছি।’

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

‘পঞ্চদশ সংশোধনীর পর ২০১৪ সাল থেকে যে সরকার চলছে তা অসাংবিধানিক’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification