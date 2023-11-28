National Bank opens three sub-branches

Md Rajunur Rashid, executive vice-president and head of the Rajshahi region of National Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch in Lalmonirhat recently. Photo: National Bank

National Bank Ltd has opened three new sub-branches at three different districts across the country.

The sub-branches are at Tomsom Bridge of Cumilla, Gachbari Bazar of Sylhet and Lalmonirhat.

Md Rajunur Rashid, executive vice-president and head of Rajshahi region of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch in Lalmonirhat recently, said a press release.

Ahmed Zulkarnain Masum, vice-president and head of Sylhet region of the bank, inaugurated the new sub-branch at Gachbari Bazar in Sylhet, while Prabir Kumar Bhowmik, senior vice-president and head of Chittagong region, inaugurated the Tomsom Bridge sub-branch.

Currently, National Bank has 48 sub-branches across the country.