National Bank opens relocated Dhanmondi Extension Branch

Sun Aug 24, 2025 08:38 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 08:37 PM
Adil Chowdhury, managing director of National Bank PLC, inaugurates the relocated Dhanmondi Extension Branch at Jigatola in the capital’s Dhanmondi today. Photo: National Bank

National Bank PLC has unveiled a relocated Dhanmondi Extension Branch at Jigatola in the capital's Dhanmondi today.

Adil Chowdhury, managing director of National Bank PLC, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Speaking at the event, Chowdhury said, "The Dhanmondi Extension Branch is beginning a new journey at its new location with broader space and higher service capacity."

"I firmly believe this branch will play a vital role in boosting business activities in this area and in expanding financial services for the people," he added.

Kazi Kamal Uddin Ahmed and Md Meshkat-Ul-Anwar Khan, deputy managing directors (in-charge) of the bank; Ashish Kumar Laskar, executive vice-president and head of the Dhaka South region; Mohammad Nabir Hossain Howlader, assistant vice-president and manager of the Dhanmondi Extension Branch; SM Shamim Hasan, executive director of Bishwas Builders Ltd; and Md Shafiqul Islam, proprietor and importer of M/S Islam Traders; along with branch officials, local businesspersons, and clients, were also present.

