National Bank arranges 42nd AGM

National Bank PLC has organised its 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) at a convention centre in Dhaka today.

Abdul Awal Mintoo, chairman and sponsor director of National Bank PLC, presided over the meeting as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In his address, Mintoo stated that although many incidents had occurred in the past at National Bank, no irregularities or corruption would be tolerated going forward.

"All members of the board of directors and the management team are making their utmost efforts to restore the bank's reputation and position."

He also assured shareholders that the overall situation and key financial indicators of the bank would improve significantly in the coming year compared to the present.

Moazzam Hossain, vice-chairman and sponsor director of the bank; Muklesur Rahman, chairman of the executive committee and independent director; Md Abdus Satter Sarkar, chairman of the audit committee and independent director; Md Zulkar Nayn and Prof Melita Mehjabeen, independent directors, attended the AGM.

Adil Chowdhury, managing director of the bank, stated that all employees were working with utmost dedication to improve the current situation.

He further noted that all initiatives were aimed solely at protecting the interests of the bank's shareholders, employees, and depositors, and at restoring their trust.

He expressed his belief that, through collective efforts, National Bank would be able to regain its former glory.

