Mutual Trust Bank unveils ‘MTB NRB Account’ for Non-Resident Bangladeshis

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) recently unveiled a new financial solution, titled "MTB NRB Account", designed to cater to the banking needs of Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs).

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of MTB, inaugurated the service at a ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in the capital's Gulshan-1, according to a press release.

The MTB NRB Account simplifies the account opening process, providing NRBs with secure, seamless, and flexible access to banking services whether residing in Bangladesh or abroad.

With only a smartphone or computer and internet connectivity, individuals may now open an account entirely online, effectively eliminating conventional obstacles typically associated with cross-border banking.

NRBs can initiate and complete the account opening process from anywhere in the world, without the need to visit a physical branch. This digital-first approach not only streamlines the experience but also significantly enhances convenience for globally dispersed customers.

Once the account is opened, customers gain access to a range of MTB's digital banking services through the bank's mobile application, MTB Neo, or via internet banking.

These services include fund transfers to Bangladeshi bank accounts or mobile wallets, utility bill payments, mobile phone top-ups, secured lending facilities, fixed deposit options, and more.

The platform has been meticulously developed to accommodate the full spectrum of NRB banking requirements, ensuring a smooth and efficient user experience.

Furthermore, account holders are entitled to a variety of value-added travel privileges, including access to both international and domestic airport lounges, meet-and-greet services at major airports, and airport pick-up and drop-off facilities.

These benefits are extended based on account type and maintained balance, thereby enriching the overall travel experience for NRB clients.

