Mutual Trust Bank holds workshop to mark World Environment Day

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) recently organised a workshop, titled "Renewable Energy in Bangladesh: Policy Framework, Technological Innovation & Financing Opportunities", to commemorate World Environment Day 2025.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the event as the chief guest at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

In his address, Rahman underscored the vital role of financial institutions in addressing climate change and facilitating Bangladesh's transition to clean energy through awareness, innovation, and strategic financing.

Senior officials from the Bangladesh Bank were present at the event and shared their perspectives on sustainable finance.

A keynote presentation by an industry expert provided valuable insights into clean energy policy, emerging technologies, and financing opportunities.

Following the workshop, MTB observed a week-long "Energy Awareness Week" from May 27 to June 2 across all its branches, aiming to promote energy efficiency, responsible consumption, and sustainable workplace practices among employees.