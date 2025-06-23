Mutual Trust Bank appoints three new board members

Mutual Trust Bank PLC has elected Syed Nasim Manzur and Tapan Chowdhury as directors, and Zareen Mahmud Hosein as an independent director, according to a press release.

Syed Nasim Manzur, managing director of Apex Footwear Limited, has joined he board with extensive leadership experience in the leather and footwear industry.

He also chairmans of Landmark Footwear Limited and sits on the boards of Apex Tannery Limited, Apex Pharma Limited, and Blue Ocean Footwear Limited.

In addition, he is president of the Leather goods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh, a former president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a trustee of BRAC University.

Manzur earned his bachelor's degree in economics with a concentration in entrepreneurial management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Tapan Chowdhury was elected to the board, representing ASTRAS Limited replacing Anika Chowdhury.

A veteran industrialist, Chowdhury began his career in the marketing department of Square Pharmaceuticals.

He later became the managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd and currently serves as chairman of Square Textiles Ltd.

He served as an adviser to the caretaker government in 2007, overseeing the ministries of Power & Energy, Youth & Sports, Food & Disaster Management, and Science & ICT.

Chowdhury has also held presidencies at the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies.

He graduated from the University of Dhaka.

Zareen Mahmud Hosein brings over two decades of experience in financial management.

She is the founding partner of Snehasish Mahmud & Co, Chartered Accountants, and the founder of HerStory Foundation and CholPori.

She began her career at the New York City Mayor's Budget Office and later worked at KPMG LLP in New York.

Upon returning to Bangladesh, she joined ACNABIN, Chartered Accountants, before establishing her own practice.

Hosein sits on several boards, including Shasha Denims Limited and the the Campaign for Popular Education.

She obtained her bachelor's degree from Smith College and holds an MPA from New York University.