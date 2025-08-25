Mutual Trust Bank among BB’s top 10 sustainable banks

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, receives the certificate from Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, at the BB headquarters in the capital’s Motijheel last week. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has been recognised by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) as one of the Top 10 Sustainable Banks at the "Sustainability Rating 2024" event for its strong commitment to sustainability.

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, presented the certificate to Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, at a function held at the BB headquarters in the capital's Motijheel last week, according to a press release.

Speaking on the recognition, Rahman said: "This achievement reflects our continuous effort to integrate ESG principles into our business strategy, ensuring that our growth contributes positively to society and the environment."

"MTB remains committed to driving innovation in green finance, supporting climate resilience, and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a better future."

"We remain steadfast in ensuring resilient, inclusive, climate-smart and responsible financing for the people of the country," he added.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank; Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the sustainable finance department; Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director and GCRO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC; and Tahmina Zaman Khan, head of sustainability, along with other senior officials, were also present.