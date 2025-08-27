Mohammad and Sons offers privileges to EBL clients

Sayed Rahman, general manager of Mohammad and Sons, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has signed an agreement with Mohammad and Sons, a luxury watch boutique brand in Bangladesh.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, and Sayed Rahman, general manager of Mohammad and Sons, signed the agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, the luxury brand will offer exclusive privileges to Eastern Bank (EBL) priority clients on any purchase of its products from the brand's showroom.

Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management at the bank; Tanzeri Hoque, head of priority and women banking; Farzana Qader, head of retail alliance; Arafat Ul Hasan, senior manager for operations at the luxury brand; and Salman Hassan, boutique manager, were also present on the occasion.