Midland Bank signs MoU with CliniCall

Parvez Ahmad, chief operating officer of CliniCall, and Md Nazmul Huda Sarkar, chief technology officer of Midland Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan-2 recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank PLC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CliniCall, a telemedicine service provider in the country, offering direct access to experienced doctors for treatment and consultation.

Md Nazmul Huda Sarkar, chief technology officer of Midland Bank PLC, and Parvez Ahmad, chief operating officer of CliniCall, signed the MoU at a recent ceremony held at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan-2, according to a press release.

Under this partnership, all Midland Bank cardholders (debit, credit, and prepaid) will enjoy discounts of up to 40 percent on telemedicine packages and 15 percent on health packages through the CliniCall App and Website.

Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards at the bank, and Shaba Shams, head of technology at CliniCall, were also present at the event, along with officials from both organisations.