Midland Bank organises half-yearly business conference

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the “Half-Yearly Business Conference 2025” at the Nilufar Heights on Kemal Atatuk Avenue, Banani in Dhaka recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank PLC has organised a programme, titled "Half-Yearly Business Conference 2025", at the Nilufar Heights on Kemal Atatürk Avenue in the capital's Banani recently.

Divided into two segments, the conference hosted officials from retail distribution, cards, and ID and NRB services in the morning session, while representatives from institutional banking, SME, and treasury attended the evening session.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank PLC, inaugurated the event as the chief guest and presided over both sessions, according to a press release.

In his remarks, Zaman urged all employees to ensure excellence in service delivery and to support clients in achieving their financial goals, while remaining compliant with regulatory guidelines, maintaining asset quality, recovering non-performing loans, and delivering value to shareholders.

Md Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Midland Bank PLC, attended the evening session and delivered a motivational speech.

Didarul Islam, chief financial officer, presented the bank's overall business performance.

Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director and chief risk officer; Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution division and chief bancassurance officer; and Md Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking; were also present, along with members of the senior management team, divisional heads, unit heads, regional managers of the institutional banking division, and heads of branches and sub-branches.