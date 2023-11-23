Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu Nov 23, 2023 08:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 08:48 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Midland Bank inks MoU with BIPO Service

Star Business Desk
Thu Nov 23, 2023 08:45 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 08:48 PM
Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of Midland Bank, and Md Saddam Hossain, country head of BIPO Service (Bangladesh) Ltd, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s corporate head office in Gulshan 2 on Wednesday. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BIPO Service (Bangladesh) Ltd, a global payroll and people solutions provider.

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of the bank, and Md Saddam Hossain, country head of BIPO Service (Bangladesh), inked the MoU at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan 2 on Wednesday, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Designed for businesses of any size from SMEs to MNCs, the HR solutions of BIPO Service (Bangladesh) include human capital management solutions, global payroll outsourcing and employer of record service across 150+ global markets.

Under the MoU, the payroll and people solutions provider will use the robust online cash management solution of MDB "Midland Cash Management (MCM)" application for conducting their daily business banking and cash management activities nationwide.

Among others, Prashanta Kumar Saha, head of the corporate liability management unit of the bank, and Iffat Ara, an IT talent acquisition specialist of BIPO Service (Bangladesh), were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সালমান এফ রহমান, আহমেদ শায়ান ফজলুর রহমান, আইএফআইসি ব্যাংক, আইএফআইসি আমার বন্ড, শ্রীপুর টাউনশিপ,
|ব্যাংক

‘আইএফআইসি আমার বন্ড’ আইএফআইসির বন্ড নয়

আট মাস বয়সী শ্রীপুর টাউনশিপ নামের একটি কোম্পানি এক হাজার কোটি টাকা তুলছে এই বন্ড দিয়ে

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

সরবরাহ কম, একমাস ধরে গ্যাস সংকটে চট্টগ্রামবাসী

৫২ মিনিট আগে