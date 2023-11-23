Midland Bank inks MoU with BIPO Service

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of Midland Bank, and Md Saddam Hossain, country head of BIPO Service (Bangladesh) Ltd, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s corporate head office in Gulshan 2 on Wednesday. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BIPO Service (Bangladesh) Ltd, a global payroll and people solutions provider.

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of the bank, and Md Saddam Hossain, country head of BIPO Service (Bangladesh), inked the MoU at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan 2 on Wednesday, said a press release.

Designed for businesses of any size from SMEs to MNCs, the HR solutions of BIPO Service (Bangladesh) include human capital management solutions, global payroll outsourcing and employer of record service across 150+ global markets.

Under the MoU, the payroll and people solutions provider will use the robust online cash management solution of MDB "Midland Cash Management (MCM)" application for conducting their daily business banking and cash management activities nationwide.

Among others, Prashanta Kumar Saha, head of the corporate liability management unit of the bank, and Iffat Ara, an IT talent acquisition specialist of BIPO Service (Bangladesh), were also present.