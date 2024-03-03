Midland Bank inks MoU With Ascott The Residence Dhaka

Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution of Midland Bank, and Nayeem Uddin Ahmed, corporate relationship manager of Ascott The Residence Dhaka, shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ascott The Residence Dhaka, a boutique hotel located at the Baridhara diplomatic zone in the capital.

Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution of the bank, and Nayeem Uddin Ahmed, corporate relationship manager of the hotel, inked the MoU at the bank's head office in Gulshan, read a press release.

Under this MoU, the bank's cardholders will enjoy a number of privileges and special rates, including 50 percent yearlong discount on all room categories and up to 15 percent discount on food.

Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards of the bank, Sazal Ahmed, merchant relationship officer, and Kamal Hossain, manager for sales and marketing of the hotel, were among those present.