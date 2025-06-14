Midland Bank declares 6% dividends

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Midland Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s 12th annual general meeting, which was held virtually recently. The meeting declared 6 percent dividends for 2024, including a 3 percent cash dividend. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank PLC has announced 6 percent dividends for the financial year 2024, including a 3 percent cash dividend.

The announcement was made at the bank's 12th annual general meeting (AGM), which was recently held virtually, according to a press release.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, presided over the AGM.

Rezaul Karim, chairman of the executive committee of the bank; Mohammad Asif-uz-Zaman, chairman of the audit committee; and Mostafizur Rahman, chairman of the risk management committee; joined the meeting.

A significant number of general and institutional shareholders participated in the AGM, both physically and through the digital platform.

The shareholders approved the financial statements along with other relevant agenda of the bank.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank; Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director; Khalid Mohammad Sharif, company secretary; and Didarul Islam, chief financial officer, were also present at the meeting, alongside independent directors, sponsor shareholders, external auditors, and the independent scrutiniser.