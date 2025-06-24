MIDAS Financing holds 29th annual general meeting

Abdul Karim, chairman of MIDAS Financing PLC, presides over the company’s 29th annual general meeting at the MIDAS Convention Centre in the capital’s Dhanmondi today. Photo: MIDAS Financing

MIDAS Financing PLC held its 29th annual general meeting (AGM) at the MIDAS Convention Centre in the capital's Dhanmondi today, according to a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Abdul Karim, chairman of the financial services institution.

Ahmed Ataul Hakeem and Ramisa Maisha, directors, Mustafizur Rahman, managing director, and Tanvir Hasan, deputy managing director and company secretary, attended the meeting.

A significant number of shareholders, officers, and staff members also participated in the meeting.

Representatives from the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange, as well as an independent scrutiniser, were present to oversee proceedings.

All agenda items placed before the AGM were unanimously approved by the shareholders, including the adoption of the company's audited financial statements for the year ending in 2024, along with the auditors' and directors' reports.