Mercantile Bank to provide cash management services to bKash clients

Mercantile Bank PLC has recently signed an agreement to provide 24/7 automated cash management services to bKash Limited, the country's leading mobile financial service provider.

Mati Ul Hasan, managing director of Mercantile Bank PLC, and Kamal Quadir, chief executive office of bKash Limited, signed the agreement at the bank's head office in the capital's Dilkusha, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Mercantile Bank will offer round-the-clock automated cash management services through its online banking and card facilities to agents, dealers, and distributors of bKash Limited across the country, subject to the opening of accounts with Mercantile Bank.

Md Zakir Hossain, Shamim Ahmed, Ashim Kumar Saha and Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing directors of the bank; Shah Md Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, senior executive vice-presidents; Abu Yusuf Md Abdullah Haroon, head of MIS division; Muhammad Amir Hossain Sarker, head of Uttara branch; and Farid Ahmed, head of Gulshan branch; attended the event.

Muhammad Mahmud Hasan, chief technology officer of the bank; Tapon James Rozario, head of ILMD; Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, chief financial officer of the MFS provider; and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer; along with other senior officials of both institutions, were also present.