Mercantile Bank, IFAD Motors ink deal on 0% EMI facility

Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank PLC has recently signed an agreement with IFAD Motors Limited, an automotive company and a subsidiary of IFAD Group, at the bank's head office in the capital.

Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director and chief business officer of Mercantile Bank PLC, and Muidur Rahman Tanvir, head of business of IFAD Motors Limited, signed the agreement, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Mercantile Bank credit cardholders will be entitled to a zero percent EMI facility ranging from three to twenty-four months for any purchase from IFAD Motors.

