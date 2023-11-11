Mercantile Bank holds ‘Risk Conference 2023’

Md Nurul Amin, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, poses for photographs with participants of a “Risk Conference 2023” organised by Mercantile Bank at the latter’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank PLC has organised a "Risk Conference 2023" at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Md Nurul Amin, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank, spoke at the conference, Md Anwarul Haq, vice-chairman and chairman of the risk management committee, Md Zabdul Islam, director of the department of off-site supervision at the central bank, ASM Feroz Alam, vice-chairman, MA Khan Belal, chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd and Mohammad Abdul Awal, director, spoke at the conference.

Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director and chief risk officer of the bank, presided over the programme, where Mohammad Arif Hasan and Mahmuda Haque, joint directors of the department of off-site supervision at the BB, conducted the discussion session as resource people.

Among others, Md Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of Mercantile Bank, Tapash Chandra Paul, chief financial officer, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, senior executive vice-presidents, Abu Asghar G Haruni, company secretary and head of human resources division, and Javed Tariq, principal of Mercantile Bank Training Institute, were present.