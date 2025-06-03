Mercantile Bank celebrates 26th anniversary

Md Anwarul Haque, chairman of Mercantile Bank PLC, inaugurates the bank’s 26th founding anniversary at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Monday. Mati Ul Hasan, managing director of the bank, was present. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank PLC celebrated its 26th founding anniversary on Monday in an event held at its head office in Dhaka.

Md Anwarul Haque, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest, according to a press release issued by the bank.

In his remarks, Haque noted, "Mercantile Bank has made commendable progress across all indicators. Through sustained effort over the past 26 years, it has established itself as a sustainable, reliable, and customer-centric financial institution."

He further emphasised the need to enhance technology-driven and customer-friendly banking services while upholding corporate governance in the years ahead.

Mati Ul Hasan, managing director of the bank, stated that the recovery of classified loans will be a key priority for the current fiscal year.

"The bank will prioritise the agriculture and SME sectors in its lending strategy, while expanding its network of agent banking outlets and sub-branches across the country to increase financial inclusion for the unbanked population," he said.

He also added that digital banking services will be made more efficient and accessible through the introduction of innovative products.

Akram Hossain (Humayun) and Md Abdul Hannan, vice-chairmen of the bank; MA Khan Belal, chairman of executive committee; Mohammad Abdul Awal, chairman of risk management committee; and Mosharref Hossain, director; joined the programme.

Md Zakir Hossain, Shamim Ahmed, Ashim Kumar Saha and Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing directors of the bank; Tapash Chandra Paul, chief financial officer; Shah Md Sohel Khurshid, Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan and Md Abdul Halim, senior executive vice-presidents; along with directors and senior executives of the bank, were also present.