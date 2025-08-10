Mastercard, MTB and ShebaPay launch SME companion prepaid card

Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, inaugurates the “SME Companion Prepaid Card”, jointly launched by Mastercard, Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and ShebaPay, at a function in the capital today. Photo: Mastercard

Mastercard, Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and ShebaPay have jointly launched "SME Companion Prepaid Card", aimed at addressing the evolving payment needs of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) retailers transacting on ShebaPay's business-to-business (B2B) platform.

Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the card as the chief guest at a function held in the capital today, according to a press release.

Commenting on the solution, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, said: "Through our partnership with ShebaPay and Mastercard, we are bringing banking to the fingertips of thousands, empowering users with flexible, account-free access to modern financial services."

Adnan Imtiaz Halim, chairman of ShebaPay, commented: "This co-branded card, powered by Mastercard and MTB, enables users to enjoy seamless payments, access their funds in real time, and operate confidently in a digital-first economy, without relying on traditional banking channels."

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, remarked: "This country's first SME Companion Prepaid Card aligns with Mastercard's commitment to promoting digital adoption and driving financial inclusion by providing convenient and secure payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprises and communities."

The co-branded prepaid card will offer SME retailers integrated access to ShebaPay's wide range of B2B services, including cash flow management and timely payments -- all through a single platform -- without the requirement of a conventional bank account.

Key features include NFC-enabled contactless payments, real-time balance mirroring, ATM withdrawals, and versatile usability across both online and offline platforms, domestically and internationally.

Cardholders will also enjoy exclusive Mastercard benefits covering travel, lifestyle and dining, along with discounts and deals at over 9,000 partner merchant outlets nationwide.

Among others, Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, managing director of SME Foundation; Nawshad Mustafa, director of the SME and Special Programmes Division at the Bangladesh Bank; Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing director of MTB; and Abu Bokar Siddik, head of cards; Zakia Sultana, director of Mastercard; and Jubaer Hossain, lead of merchant & commerce; Raihan Shamsi, chairman of Seba Platform Limited; Adnan Imtiaz Halim, chairman of Seba Pay; and Illmul Haque Sajib, managing director, Seba Fintech Limited; were also present.