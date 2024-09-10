Krishi Bank launches credit card

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a credit card service at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bangladesh Krishi Bank

Bangladesh Krishi Bank recently launched a credit card service at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the service, the bank said in a press release.

Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain and Salma Banu, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present.

Besides, divisional general managers, divisional audit officers, chief regional and regional managers and regional audit officers virtually joined the programme.

All general managers of the head office and local principal offices along with deputy general managers, leaders of the Anti-discrimination Jatiotabadi Officers' Forum and Bangladesh Krishi Bank Employees Union were also present.