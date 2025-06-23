IFIC Bank holds workshop on currency management for scheduled bank branches

Zarrin Tasnim, joint director of the Department of Currency Management at Bangladesh Bank, poses for group photographs with participants of the workshop, titled “Currency Management by Scheduled Bank Branches”, organised by IFIC Bank PLC at its training institute in the capital’s Purana Paltan recently. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank PLC recently organised a daylong workshop, titled "Currency Management by Scheduled Bank Branches", aimed at streamlining, modernising, and enhancing discipline in the bank's currency management practices.

The workshop took place at the IFIC Training Institute in the capital's Purana Paltan, and focused on various aspects, challenges, and solutions related to currency handling and cash processing within the banking sector, the bank said in a press release.

A total of 76 officials from branches across the Dhaka and Narayanganj regions took part in the training.

Participants received instruction on key topics such as the Clean Note Policy and Note Refund Regulation of Bangladesh Bank, proper note sorting, counterfeit note detection and prevention, and mandatory reporting procedures in line with central bank requirements.

Zarrin Tasnim, joint director of the Department of Currency Management at Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as the chief resource person. She provided valuable insights into current regulations, central bank directives, and contemporary cash management systems.

William Chowdhury, head of the currency management department at IFIC Bank PLC, was also present, along with other senior officials of the bank.