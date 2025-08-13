HSBC outlines strategies for shifting global trade

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh, poses for group photographs with participants of the event, titled “HSBC Insights: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Opportunities”, organised recently by the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh, in Dhaka recently. Photo: HSBC

The global trade landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, creating new corridors and opportunities for businesses, according to Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh.

He made the remarks at an event, titled "HSBC Insights: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Opportunities", organised recently by the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh, according to a press release.

"At HSBC, our extensive international experience, innovative solutions, and strong market knowledge position us perfectly to help our customers navigate these shifts and capitalise on a world of new opportunities," Rahman said.

"We are committed to providing best-in-class trade solutions to empower our customers to thrive," he added.

Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, reflected on the apparel sector's progress.

"With favourable tariff advantages in several key international markets, Bangladesh's apparel industry can be positioned as a strategic player in global trade," said Khan, who is also managing director of Rising Group.

"This advantage presents a timely opportunity to accelerate export growth through advanced technology, fibre innovation, design excellence, and the use of diversified trade products."

During the discussion, Aditya Gahlaut, managing director and regional head of global trade solutions for Asia at HSBC, emphasised the importance of forward-looking strategies.

"The world of trade was changing fundamentally even before tariffs added a layer of uncertainty."

"As our clients adapt to these shifts, HSBC's global network and deep local expertise can support them by unlocking new opportunities for growth," he said, adding that Bangladesh, with its competitive advantages, has the potential to become a vital link in the Asian supply chain and contribute to a resilient regional trade ecosystem.

Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman, chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority, and Ines YK Lam, associate director of economics at HSBC Global Research, were also present at the event.