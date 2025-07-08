HSBC named ‘Bangladesh International Trade Finance Bank of the Year’

Ahmad Rabiul Hasan, acting head of global trade solutions at HSBC Bangladesh, receives the award from Tushar Agarwal, core member of financial institutions practice at Boston Consulting Group, at the Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Awards 2025 in Singapore recently. Photo: HSBC

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) in Bangladesh has been recognised as the "Bangladesh International Trade Finance Bank of the Year" at the Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Awards 2025.

This achievement stands as a testament to the bank's continued commitment to supporting Bangladesh's trade ambitions and delivering best-in-class solutions for its customers, according to a press release.

Ahmad Rabiul Hasan, acting head of global trade solutions at HSBC Bangladesh, received an award from Tushar Agarwal, core member of financial institutions practice at Boston Consulting Group, at the Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Awards 2025 in Singapore recently.

Through this award, Asian Banking & Finance celebrates outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership in Asia's financial services sector.

This recognition underscores HSBC's strong global connectivity, advanced digital capabilities, and consistent focus on customer needs—empowering businesses in Bangladesh to navigate international trade with greater confidence and efficiency.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh, said, "This award reflects the trust of our customers and the dedication of our team. We are grateful to receive this honourable recognition and look forward to building on this success as we continue to support Bangladesh's economic growth."

"With its global network and deep local expertise, HSBC is uniquely positioned to help businesses unlock cross-border opportunities. The bank continues to invest in innovative solutions to make banking simpler, safer, and faster," he added.

Ahmad Rabiul Hasan, acting country head of global trade solutions at the multinational bank, commented, "We're truly grateful to our customers for their trust and partnership. This award is a testament to our team's relentless effort and commitment to delivering excellence."

"It inspires us to keep innovating and providing solutions that help our customers succeed in a rapidly evolving trade landscape," he added.