HSBC, Maersk Bangladesh collaborate to digitise freight collections

Newaz Musharraf, country head of global payments solutions at HSBC Bangladesh, and Amor Bin Nasir, head of finance and accounting of Maersk Bangladesh, pose for photographs while signing an agreement on digitalising their freight collections in Dhaka recently. Photo: HSBC

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) recently signed an agreement on digitalising freight collection with Maersk Bangladesh, one of the leading companies in the shipping industry.

Amor Bin Nasir, head of finance and accounting of Maersk Bangladesh, and Newaz Musharraf, country head of global payments solutions at HSBC Bangladesh, inked the deal in Dhaka, read a press release.

This collaboration will enable Maersk Bangladesh to receive freight charges through digital channels into their HSBC accounts along with detailed reports of the collected amounts via internet banking.

Commenting on this solution, Nasir said: "Digitisation has always been important for Maersk Bangladesh. HSBC's 'Omni Collect Solution' will provide Maersk's customers with the option to make payments via credit cards, debit card, mobile financial services, and bank transfers."

Manoj Dugar, regional co-head of global payment solutions, said: "Omni Collect will support Maersk's collection against sales through digital channels along with detailed reports of the collected amounts via online banking platforms.

"We will continue to digitise at scale and help clients build smarter businesses with a simpler and better-informed customer experience," he added.

