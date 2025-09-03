HSBC Bangladesh wins ‘Brandon Hall Group Gold Medal 2025’

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) in Bangladesh has been awarded the gold medal in the category of Best Leadership Development for Women at the Brandon Hall Group 2025 HCM Excellence Awards for its F Major Programme.

The programme is a female talent development initiative designed specifically for colleagues in Bangladesh, according to a press release.

Commenting on the achievement, Md Mahbub Ur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh, said: "At HSBC Bangladesh, we are committed to creating a culture of continuous learning and development. Our F Major Programme is about empowering talented women to represent Bangladesh and shape the future of our industry."

"This award inspires us to continue working towards a more inclusive and equitable workplace," he added.

Nazika Imam, head of human resources and employee relations, said: "This award highlights HSBC Bangladesh's continued focus on investing in our people to drive long-term success."

The Brandon Hall Excellence Awards, often described as the "Academy Awards of Learning and Development", recognise organisations worldwide that deliver innovative and impactful programmes in talent development.

HSBC Bangladesh's F Major Programme was recognised during the 32nd annual edition of the awards for its unique approach to nurturing leadership, measurable business impact, and its role in shaping future-ready female leaders.

Having operated in Bangladesh for over 28 years, HSBC has played a pivotal role in the nation's economic progress by developing competent global professionals who support trade, investment, infrastructure, and innovation across industries.

This milestone reinforces HSBC Bangladesh's reputation as an employer of choice and underscores its ongoing investment in people, skills, and leadership capabilities, positioning Bangladesh as a hub of talent excellence within HSBC's global network.