EXIM Bank strikes MoU with National Pension Authority

EXIM Bank PLC has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Pension Authority (NPA) to facilitate the collection of registration fees and monthly instalments for various schemes under the Universal Pension Scheme.

Abdul Aziz, managing director (current charge) of the bank, and Md Mohiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the NPA, signed the MoU at the conference room of the finance division under the Ministry of Finance in Dhaka, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Under this agreement, registration fees and monthly instalments for the Universal Pension Scheme may be deposited at all branches, sub-branches, and agent outlets of EXIM Bank.

Additionally, expatriate Bangladeshis will be able to make deposits through EXIM Bank's Exchange House.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the finance division of the Ministry of Finance, attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest.