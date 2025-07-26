EXIM Bank organises half-yearly managers conference

Md Nazrul Islam Swapan, chairman of EXIM Bank PLC, addresses the bank’s “Half-Yearly Managers Conference 2025” at its head office in the capital today. Photo: EXIM Bank

EXIM Bank PLC has organised its "Half-Yearly Managers Conference 2025" at the bank's head office in the capital today.

Md Nazrul Islam Swapan, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In his address, Swapan advised all branch managers to work collectively to achieve the desired outcomes by addressing the current challenges facing the banking sector.

Abdul Aziz Zumma, managing director (current charge) of the bank, presided over the conference. He discussed the bank's overall current activities and outlined a clear action plan to attain the targeted goals.

Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam, and Md Moidul Islam, deputy managing directors of the bank, were also present, along with all regional managers, branch managers, second officers, GB in-charges, investment in-charges, foreign trade in-charges, and divisional heads of the head office.