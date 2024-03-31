Exim Bank opens five sub-branches

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of Exim Bank, cuts a ribbon to virtually inaugurate five sub-branches in different districts from the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Exim Bank

Exim Bank recently opened five new sub-branches in five different districts as a part of the continuous process to engage more people in banking.

The sub-branches are located in Chaterpaiya in Noakhali, Daganbhuiyan in Feni, Jagatpur in Chandpur, Mirpur North Pirerbag in Dhaka, and Elenga in Tangail.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, virtually inaugurated the sub-branches from the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

"Exim Bank is working especially to create women entrepreneurs and include lower income people in banking channels," Hossain said.

Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md Abdul Bari, additional managing directors of the bank, Md Joshim Uddin Bhuiyan and Maksuda Khanam, deputy managing directors, and divisional heads from the head office were also present.