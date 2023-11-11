Exim Bank opens 149th branch in Patuakhali

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of Exim Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a branch of the bank in Patuakhali. Photo: Exim Bank

Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Ltd launched its 149th branch, located in Patuakhali, today.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, said a press release.

Hossain talked about deposits and investment products of the bank.

"Exim Bank is your bank. This bank will move forward with your cooperation," he said.

Md Humayun Kabir, additional managing director of the lender, presided over the programme, where Md Anisul Alam, regional manager of Dhaka South, Kazi Nesar Uddin Ahamed, head of general services division, Sanjib Chatterjee, head of corporate affairs and branding division, Sultan Ahmed Mridha, former city mayor, and Freedom Fighter Manas Kanti Datto, were also present.