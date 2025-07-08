Emirates, US-Bangla Airlines honoured at ShareTrip–Monitor awards

Md Fahimul Islam, secretary to the Ministry of Railways, poses for group photographs with award recipients in the “ShareTrip–Monitor Airline of the Year 2024 awards” at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka recently. Photo: ShareTrip

Emirates has been voted "Best International Airline", US-Bangla Airlines "Best Domestic Airline", and Saudia Cargo "Best Cargo Airline", based on the preferences of frequent flyers in the ShareTrip–Monitor Airline of the Year 2024 awards.

This year's online survey garnered responses from over 3,000 frequent travellers.

Airlines were presented with gold, silver and bronze trophies across a record 23 award categories.

Md Fahimul Islam, secretary to the Ministry of Railways, attended the ceremony as the chief guest and presented the awards at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, according to a press release.

The jury committee conferred a Lifetime Achievement Award upon Taufiq Uddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Galaxy Bangladesh, in special recognition of his exceptional contributions to the advancement of Bangladesh's travel industry.

This year's edition introduced several new award categories, notably "Most Popular Airline Brands in Bangladesh", under which 12 airlines were recognised.

The "Best Airport Lounge" category also continued, with MTB Air Lounge receiving Gold, EBL SkyLounge Silver, and City Bank Amex Lounge Bronze.

The winners were selected under the supervision of an 11-member jury panel comprising distinguished figures from various sectors. The panel thoroughly reviewed and validated the survey results prior to the announcement.

This year marked the 11th edition of the awards.

Among others, Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor; Prof M Sadiqul Islam, chairman of the Jury Committee; Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip; Mohammad Saiful Hoque, country general manager and CEO of Sabre Bangladesh; and Asif Ahmed, acting general manager of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka; were also present.