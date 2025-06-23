ELCO Wires and Cables opens copper up-casting plant in Gazipur

Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, managing director of Rupali Bank PLC, poses for group photographs following the launch of the copper up-casting plant by ELCO Wires and Cables Limited at the latter’s Shailat factory premises in Sreepur, Gazipur recently. Photo: ELCO Wires and Cables

ELCO Wires and Cables Limited, a Dhaka-based appliances, electrical, and electronics manufacturing company, has recently launched a copper up-casting plant at its Shailat factory premises in Sreepur, Gazipur.

Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, managing director of Rupali Bank PLC, inaugurated the plant, according to a press release.

Commenting on the new facility, Tarek Mahmud Matin, managing director and CEO of the company, stated that ELCO Wires and Cables Limited has been marketing electric cables for an extended period.

"In order to enhance the company's production system while maintaining product quality, and to enable copper processing directly in accordance with the needs of general consumers, an up-casting plant has been incorporated into the production process," he added.

