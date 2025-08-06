Eastern Bank unveils co-branded credit cards with Mastercard, Pickaboo

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard; Osman Ershad Faiz, additional managing director of Eastern Bank PLC; and Morin Talukder, chief executive officer of Pickaboo; unveils the co-branded credit cards at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), in collaboration with Mastercard and e-commerce platform Pickaboo, has unveiled a range of co-branded credit cards tailored to meet the lifestyle needs of today's digitally connected, tech-savvy consumers.

The newly introduced cards -- EBL Pickaboo Mastercard Titanium Credit Card and EBL Pickaboo Mastercard World Credit Card -- are designed vertically with a sleek, modern aesthetic and come loaded with exclusive benefits, particularly for transactions made on Pickaboo.

According to a press release, the co-branded credit cards are now available for application through EBL's banking channels.

Osman Ershad Faiz, additional managing director of Eastern Bank PLC; Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard; and Morin Talukder, chief executive officer of Pickaboo; unveiled the cards at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

Speaking at the event, Faiz stated: "This partnership with Mastercard and Pickaboo brings together smart financing and lifestyle rewards in one powerful offering. It's another step forward in making banking more relevant, convenient, and rewarding for today's digital-first consumers."

Kamal added: "This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to enriching the lives of consumers across various segments."

Talukder noted: "At Pickaboo, we've always aimed to offer more than just products—we deliver convenience, reliability, and innovation. This collaboration is about enriching our customers' shopping journey with even greater rewards and financial flexibility."

Designed with convenience and value in mind, the EBL Pickaboo Mastercard Titanium Credit Card offers a waived issuance fee, 1,000 bonus Skycoins, and zero percent interest on 3-month EMIs for Pickaboo purchases through EBL ZIP.

The EBL Pickaboo Mastercard World Credit Card provides enhanced privileges for discerning customers.

Cardholders are also entitled to four complimentary global lounge visits annually through LoungeKey, and free Skylounge access for both primary and supplementary cardholders, along with their guests.

When shopping on Pickaboo.com, cardholders can avail flat discounts of up to Tk 1,000 and up to 5 percent cashback across popular categories such as electronics, appliances, accessories, and lifestyle items, making every purchase more rewarding.

In addition, Mastercard cardholders can unlock exclusive offers, including up to 70 percent off at over 8,000 lifestyle merchants, up to 60 percent at hotels, 30 percent at restaurants, and 25 percent at health and beauty outlets.

Further benefits include airfare discounts, online shopping deals, and access to all standard Mastercard Titanium and World privileges available in Bangladesh.