Eastern Bank, Unilever ink payroll banking deal

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, and Syeda Durdana Kabir, human resources director of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, pose for photographs while signing an agreement on payroll banking services at the latter’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC and Unilever Bangladesh Ltd (UBL) have signed an agreement on payroll banking services.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Syeda Durdana Kabir, human resources director of UBL, inked the agreement at the latter's head office in Dhaka today.

Under the deal, the UBL employees will enjoy preferential banking services, including dual currency debit card, loan facilities and others from Eastern Bank.

The UBL will also enjoy EBL Connect, a digital portal, to pay seamless automated salary as well as carry out corporate payments conveniently round the clock.

"This collaboration with Unilever Bangladesh Limited underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled banking solutions to our clients," said Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director and head of corporate banking of the bank.

"The strategic alliance not only promises financial convenience but also signals a deeper integration of services to meet the evolving needs of the workforce," he added.

Among others, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of the bank, and Nahid Farzana, head of payroll banking, and Amira Al Muktadir, head of financial controls of UBL, were present.