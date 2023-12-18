Eastern Bank strikes deal with IDEX Biometrics

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank PLC, and Catharina Eklof, chief commercial officer of IDEX Biometrics, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC has signed an agreement with Oslo-based IDEX Biometrics to launch the world's first biometric metal card.

With advanced security features and seamless transaction capabilities, the card not only offers financial solutions but also ensures a secure and hassle-free payment experience for cardholders.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Catharina Eklof, chief commercial officer of IDEX Biometrics, have inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

"The IDEX Biometrics solution provides a first-class payment experience. We believe biometric payment cards will become the new payment standard, supporting secure contactless payments, and ultimately bringing financial empowerment to all," said Iftekhar.

"EBL's premium customers will be the first group to receive these new contactless cards, as EBL again takes the lead on driving seamless payments across Bangladesh and Asia," said Eklof.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, Zahidul Haque, chief technology officer, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services, and Tasnim Hussain, head of cards, and Claus Hansen, vice-president for sales at APAC, attended the programme.