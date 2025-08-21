Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu Aug 21, 2025 09:28 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 21, 2025 09:29 PM

Eastern Bank recognised by BB at Sustainability Rating 2024

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank PLC, receives the certification from Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, at the “Sustainability Rating 2024” at the BB headquarters in the capital’s Motijheel on Wednesday. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has been honoured as one of the top 10 sustainable banks of 2024 by the Bangladesh Bank (BB), in recognisation of its strong commitment to sustainability, green finance and responsible banking practices.

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, presented the certification to Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank PLC, at the "Sustainability Rating 24" held at the BB headquarters in the capital's Motijheel on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Expressing his gratitude, Iftekhar said: "This recognition will inspire us to further promote green financing, strengthen climate risk management, and advance eco-efficient banking practices, reinforcing our commitment to building a low-carbon and inclusive future for Bangladesh."

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department, along with other senior officials from the BB and the EBL, were also present.

