Eastern Bank partners with Shanta Life Insurance to expand bancassurance

M Khurshed Kaisar, deputy managing director and chief distribution officer of Shanta Life Insurance, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, head of retail and SME banking, and chief bancassurance officer at Eastern Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanta Life Insurance to introduce innovative insurance solutions through its banking network.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, head of retail and SME banking, and chief bancassurance officer at Eastern Bank PLC, and M Khurshed Kaisar, deputy managing director and chief distribution officer of Shanta Life Insurance, signed the MoU at the bank's head office in the capital on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Among others, Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management at the bank; Md Raquib, head of bancassurance and student banking; Nafis Akhter Ahmed, chief executive officer of the life insurer; and Mashfiqur Rahman, head of bancassurance, were also present.