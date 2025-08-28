Eastern Bank partners with Shanta Life Insurance to expand bancassurance
Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanta Life Insurance to introduce innovative insurance solutions through its banking network.
M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, head of retail and SME banking, and chief bancassurance officer at Eastern Bank PLC, and M Khurshed Kaisar, deputy managing director and chief distribution officer of Shanta Life Insurance, signed the MoU at the bank's head office in the capital on Tuesday, according to a press release.
Among others, Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management at the bank; Md Raquib, head of bancassurance and student banking; Nafis Akhter Ahmed, chief executive officer of the life insurer; and Mashfiqur Rahman, head of bancassurance, were also present.
