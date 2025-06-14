Eastern Bank launches ‘Shopno Jabe Bari’ prepaid card with Grameenphone

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, inaugurates the co-branded Visa prepaid card, titled “Shopno Jabe Bari” with Grameenphone Limited at the GP head office in the capital recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has launched a co-branded Visa prepaid card, titled "Shopno Jabe Bari" with Grameenphone Limited (GP), the country's leading mobile phone operator.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at EBL, inaugurated the card at the GP head office in the capital recently, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Anowar remarked, "The EBL-GP Shopno Jabe Bari Visa Card reflects our shared vision of fostering financial inclusion and promoting digital empowerment."

"This is more than a mere payment card; it serves as a gateway to enriching experiences, enhancing the value of everyday transactions, and fostering stronger family connections," he added.

The prepaid card offers dual-currency functionality, allowing seamless usage both domestically and internationally. It also ensures elevated security through two-factor authentication (2FA) and comes with a three-year validity period.

Beyond standard features, the card provides exclusive benefits, such as complimentary subscriptions to popular OTT platforms, including T-Sports, Hoichoi, and Chorki, delivering premium entertainment to users at no additional cost.

