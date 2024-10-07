Eastern Bank inks deal with Basecamp Adventures

Banking
M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank, and Kazi Monzurul Morshed Inam, manager for sales and marketing of Basecamp Adventures, exchange signed documents of an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently signed an agreement with Basecamp Adventures, a trekking and tour company.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Kazi Monzurul Morshed Inam, manager for sales and marketing of the trekking and tour company, inked the deal in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under the arrangement, the bank's cardholders can enjoy special benefits on accommodation and other services offered by the company.

Among others, Farzana Qader, senior manager of bancassurance, student banking and retail propositions of the bank, and Md Imran Talukder, assistant manager for sales and marketing of the trekking and tour company, were also present.

