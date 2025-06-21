Eastern Bank holds workshop on AML and CFT in Chattogram

Md Mostakur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, attends the workshop on “Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT)” organised by Eastern Bank PLC as lead bank for representatives of all scheduled commercial banks operating in Chattogram at The Peninsula Chittagong today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC, in its capacity as lead bank, organised a training workshop on "Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT)" for representatives of all scheduled commercial banks operating in Chattogram.

Aimed at enhancing professional competencies and regulatory compliance within the banking sector, the daylong training programme was held at The Peninsula Chittagong in the port city today, according to a press release.

Md Mostakur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the event as the chief guest. He praised EBL's proactive approach in fostering a collaborative learning platform to strengthen AML and CFT compliance frameworks among banks in the region.

Sajjad Hossain, additional director of BFIU; Md Tarikul Islam, deputy director; and Imran Shah Omar Chowdhury, also deputy director, led engaging sessions throughout the day as expert resource persons.

They provided critical insights into emerging typologies, regulatory expectations, and best practices in mitigating AML/CFT risks, including discussions on credit-backed and trade-based money laundering.

Among others, Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of the bank; Md Abdul Awal, head of monitoring; Md Shahjahan Ali, deputy CAMLCO; and Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, branch area head for Chattogram, were also present.