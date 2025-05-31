Banking
Star Business Desk
Sat May 31, 2025 09:12 PM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 09:21 PM

Eastern Bank gets AAA credit rating

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has secured the highest possible credit rating of AAA from the Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Limited (CRAB), alongside a short-term rating of ST-1 and a stable outlook, marking the third consecutive year the bank has achieved this distinction.

According to a press release issued by the bank, the rating reaffirms EBL's robust financial standing and consistent performance, underpinned by prudent risk management practices and a well-diversified asset portfolio.

"This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining rigorous credit discipline while delivering sustainable long-term value to our shareholders," the bank stated.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, commented, "At Eastern Bank, we are committed to shaping a future founded on trust, resilience, and financial excellence."

"Our strong governance framework and consistent financial performance remain central to our pursuit of excellence," he concluded.

