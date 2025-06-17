Eastern Bank engages with visiting French delegation to promote FDI

David Karmouni, regional financial adviser for South Asia and deputy head of the regional economic department at the French Embassy in India, poses for group photographs with senior officials of Eastern Bank PLC and other members of the visiting delegation at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Eastern Bank

A high-level delegation from the Regional Economic Department for India and South Asia, under the French Embassy in India, visited Eastern Bank PLC's (EBL) head office in Dhaka today to discuss matters concerning economic and financial cooperation between France and Bangladesh.

The delegation was led by David Karmouni, regional financial adviser for South Asia and deputy head of the regional economic department at the French Embassy in India, who also represents Banque de France in the region.

During the meeting, the delegation engaged in extensive discussions with senior officials of EBL on Bangladesh's evolving banking landscape, the current investment climate, and recent reforms within the financial sector.

Talks centred on potential avenues for deeper bilateral collaboration and knowledge exchange in key areas such as sustainable finance, trade facilitation, and financial innovation.

Karmouni was accompanied by Elea Pons, regional financial deputy adviser at the embassy, and M Yann Riegel, deputy head of the economic department in Dhaka.

Among others, Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of EBL; Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking; Mehdi Zaman, deputy managing director and head of treasury, financial institutions and offshore banking; and Ziaul Karim, senior executive vice-president and head of communications and external affairs, were also present.