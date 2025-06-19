Dutch-Bangla Bank announces 20% dividends

Sadia Rayen Ahmed, chairman of Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s 29th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today. At the meeting, a 20 percent dividend, including a 10 percent cash dividend, for 2024. Photo: Dutch-Bangla Bank

Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC has announced a 20 percent dividend, including a 10 percent cash dividend, for the year 2024.

The announcement was made during the bank's 29th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today, according to a press release.

Presided over by Chairman Sadia Rayen Ahmed, the AGM was attended by a large number of shareholders.

The audited financial statements of the bank for the year ended on December 31, 2024 were placed before the AGM.

The shareholders approved the financial statements for 2024 and made various observations and suggestions regarding the bank's performance.

As of December 31, 2024, the bank's total assets stood at Tk 67,987.55 crore, compared to Tk 59,388.31 crore in 2023, registering a growth of 14.5 percent to Tk 8,599.24 crore.

The bank's loans and advances stood at Tk 42,868.94 crore at the end of 2024, reflecting a 4.0 percent increase from Tk 41,207.30 crore at the end of 2023.

Deposits rose by Tk 4,928.24 crore to Tk 52,187.25 crore in 2024, up from Tk 47,259.01 crore at the end of 2023, showing a growth of 10.4 percent.

In 2024, the bank's profit before tax stood at Tk 536.95 crore, while profit after tax stood at Tk 473.48 crore.

During the year under review, earnings per share attributable to shareholders were Tk 5.39.

The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) under Basel III stood at 13.8 percent at the end of 2024, against the Bangladesh Bank's minimum requirement of 12.50 percent.

The meeting approved the reappointment of Tang Yuen Ha as a director of the bank.

It also appointed PKF Aziz Halim Khair Choudhury, Chartered Accountants, as the external auditor, and Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co, Chartered Accountants, as the corporate governance compliance auditor of the bank for the year 2025.