Dhaka Bank wins data centre certification

Dhaka Bank PLC has secured a data centre certification with an impressive ANSI/TIA-942-B-2017 rating of 3 from international certification body Technavious Solutions Private Ltd on October 20.

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of the bank, received the certification from Md Golam Kibria, founder and CEO of IOTA Consulting BD, a local partner of Technavious Solutions Private Ltd, India, at the former's head office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

This achievement underscores the bank's commitment to robust data center infrastructure, ensuring consistent uptime, operational excellence and minimal disruptions during maintenance or unforeseen events, said a press release.

The bank previously won distinctions with PCI-DSS certification for card data security and ISO-27001 certification for information security.

