Dhaka Bank unveils CRM booths at MRT line-6 stations

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank PLC, and Faruque Ahmed, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, inaugurates the CRM booth at Farmgate station of MRT line-6 in the capital recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC has recently unveiled cash recycler machine (CRM) booths at the Farmgate and Karwan Bazar MRT stations in the capital, marking a significant advancement in delivering convenient digital banking services to metro commuters.

Faruque Ahmed, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), and Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank PLC, jointly inaugurated the booth at the Farmgate station of MRT Line-6, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Maroof said, "We are taking digital banking right to the heart of urban mobility. With CRM booths at the Farmgate and Karwan Bazar MRT stations, we are enabling real-time banking for the thousands of commuters who travel daily through this corridor."

"We aim to connect all metro rail stations in the coming days," he added.

Ahmed underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration in enhancing customer services and thanked Dhaka Bank for integrating digital finance into station infrastructure for the benefit of commuters.

Among others, Md Zakaria, project director of DMTCL; AKM Khairul Alam, director (administration); and Khondoker Ehteshamul Kabir, company secretary; Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director of the bank; HM Mostafizur Rahaman, senior executive vice-president and head of retail business division; Md Altamas Nirjhar, executive vice-president and head of general services division; and Syed Ashraful Amin, executive vice-president and manager of Karwan Bazar branch; were also present.