Dhaka Bank signs payroll banking deal with Purbani Group

Shafiqul Islam Sarkar, managing director of Purbani Group, and Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank PLC, recently exchange signed documents of the agreement at the former’s corporate head office on Gulshan Avenue in the capital. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC has recently signed a payroll banking agreement with Purbani Group, covering its concerns Karim Textiles Limited, Purbani Fabrics Limited, and Purbani Yarn Dyeing Limited.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank PLC, and Shafiqul Islam Sarkar, managing director of Purbani Group, signed the agreement at the latter's corporate head office on Gulshan Avenue in the capital, according to a press release.

Under the strategic partnership, employees of Purbani Group will gain access to an extensive suite of privileged banking services offered by Dhaka Bank PLC.

These include salary accounts with competitive interest rates, preferential personal loan facilities, and both local and international credit cards with waived fees and exclusive lifestyle benefits.

In addition, employees will benefit from seamless digital banking via the Dhaka Bank Go App, along with enhanced offerings on savings schemes, deposit pension schemes, fixed deposit receipts, and auto loans.

The package also features priority banking services and dedicated relationship management, ensuring a personalised and superior customer experience.

This collaboration underscores Dhaka Bank's commitment to delivering efficient payroll solutions that promote employee well-being, improve financial access, and streamline corporate operations. It represents a further step in the bank's journey towards becoming the payroll banking partner of choice for employers across Bangladesh.

Sharmin Hai and Zakaria H Sarker Farhan, directors of Purbani Group; Masum Biswas, executive director; Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer of Dhaka Bank PLC; and HM Mostafizur Rahaman, senior executive vice-president and head of the retail business division; were also present, along with other senior officials from both organisations.