Dhaka Bank signs MoU with Omnicare Diagnostic

Fida Hossain, managing director of Omnicare Diagnostic Limited, and HM Mostafizur Rahaman, senior executive vice-president and head of the retail business division at Dhaka Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the memorandum of understanding at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Omnicare Diagnostic Limited.

HM Mostafizur Rahaman, senior executive vice-president and head of the retail business division at Dhaka Bank PLC, and Fida Hossain, managing director of Omnicare Diagnostic Limited, signed the MoU at the latter's head office in the capital, according to a press release.

As part of this strategic partnership agreement, employees of Dhaka Bank, along with their dependents and cardholders, will be entitled to year-round discounts on a comprehensive range of diagnostic and healthcare services.

This collaboration underscores Dhaka Bank's ongoing commitment to the well-being of its stakeholders by enhancing access to high-quality healthcare services, the release added.

Senior officials from both institutions were also present at the signing ceremony.